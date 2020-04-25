|
|
Rechia Wes
Alexandria - A private graveside service for Rechia West will be held Monday, April 27th. 2020 with Reverend Paul LaPalme officiating. The burial will be at Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of the Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Mrs.West,93 of Alexandria, LA passed from this life on April 22nd, 2020 at home.
During her life she was a homemaker. She loved cooking traditional Cajun meals for her family. Later in life she owned and operated a vintage clothing store on Centenary Blvd in Shreveport Louisiana named the Dusty Ruffle. She lived the rest of her life in Alexandria Louisiana. She Will always be remembered as a strong and independent woman.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Clara D'joie, father, Shelton Lachney; r first husband, Robert B. Sellers, second husband, Arnold West; brothers, Shelton "Sugar Baby" and Huey Lachney and daughter, Sharron Hope Davis.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Pamela Dawn Posey and Sandra Darnell Poche'-Eldred; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to give their sincere thanks to Donna and David Cannon who were her caregivers. They gave her comfort and love in her last years.
To extend online condolences to the West family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020