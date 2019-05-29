|
|
Reed Chenevert
Marksville - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Reed Joseph Chenevert was held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Thomas Paul officiating and Father Rusty Rabalais, concelebrant. Interment will be in St Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Mr. Chenevert, age 92, of Marksville, passed away at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville on May 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rushing and Lillian Turner Chenevert; two sons, Lamont and Dana Chenevert; infant daughter, Mary Ann Chenevert; stepson, Chad Guillory; two brothers, Hudson and Reese Chenevert; one sister, Myrtis Juneau; and his first wife, Patti Jo Richardson Chenevert.
Reed was very devoted and loved God which was evident in his service to St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was Head Usher and Eucharistic Minister for many years. He was a charter member of St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville since 1972, and served as board member and President of the St. Joseph Parish Council. He was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1217.
He received his Degree of Mortuary Science in 1948 from Gupton Jones College in Nashville, TN and was employed as a licensed embalmer since January 9, 1949. For over 44 years he was employed as a Manager and Funeral Director of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. He was a member of the National and LA Funeral Directors Association.
He was a Korean War Veteran and served in the 8204 Army Quartermaster Corps and his unit was presented the Presidential Unit Citation for American Grave Registration. He received the Army of Occupation Medal Japan, Korean Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal. He was elected President three times of the Lions Club having served a total of 50 years, as well as being a member of the American Legion 40&8 and Disabled American Veterans Organization.
He was very active in service to his community throughout his lifetime. He was a member of the Marksville City Council, Marksville Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and served twice as President on the Marksville Housing Authority Board. He was instrumental in organizing and starting the first Marksville Christmas Light Display which has continued as a treasured tradition of the city.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Flita Martin Chenevert of Marksville; two sons, Reed "Joey' Chenevert, II (Cassie) of Lafayette, Todd Chenevert (Sheila) of Fifth Ward; three daughters, Hope (Daryl) Schooler of Wesley Chapel, FL, Dawn (Clyde) Dubois of Woodlands, TX, Kecia (Stan) Coburn of Lake Panasofkee, FL; 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Monday, May 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and resumed at 8:00 a.m. until shortly before funeral service.
A rosary was recited on Monday at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Gary Schupbach in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers of Marksville.
Pallbearers honored to serve were be Reed "Trey" Chenevert, III, Adam Clay Chenevert, John Lamont Chenevert, Russell Marcotte, Cory Villemarette, and Greg Arana. Honorary pallbearers were Kaden Garrot, Steven Dauzat, Robert Dale Martin, and Rod Martin. Altar servers were Avery Marcotte and Dawson Rivas. Crossbearers will be Jett Arana, Charlie Villemarette, and Anson Chenevert. Honorary crossbearer was Benton Garrot.
Published in The Town Talk on May 29, 2019