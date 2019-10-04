Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pollock First Baptist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pollock First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Pollock First Baptist Church
Reginald E. Dryden


1937 - 2019
Reginald E. Dryden Obituary
Reginald E. Dryden

Pollock - A funeral service celebrating the life of Reginald E. Dryden will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Pollock First Baptist Church, with Reverend Lloyd Whitman and Reverend Brian Gunter officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Memorial Gardens, Pollock, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

Visitation will be observed at the church on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Kirtland, Christopher Kirtland, Daniel Belgard, Winston Pace, James Mott and Jameson Mott.

Reginald E. Dryden, 81, of Pollock, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Woods Haven Nursing Home.

Mr. Dryden worked in the family logging business and attended business school before receiving his Bachelor Degree at Louisiana College and his Masters at LSU. He then went on to teach math and was the Assistant Principal and Principal at Pollock Elementary School, retiring after 28 years from the Grant Parish Schools. Following his retirement he enjoyed working in his garden, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, H.W. and Vina Knox Dryden, and brother, Donald Dryden.

Those that are left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Betty Crooks Dryden; daughters, Regina Kirtland and husband, Jeff, and Doris Mott and husband, James; grandchildren, Christopher Kirtland, Allison Belgard (Daniel), Kylee Mott and Jameson Mott, and numerous other family members and friends.

The family has designated , 3100 Sanford Avenue, Shreveport, LA, 71103, for memorial contributions.

To extend online condolences to the Dryden family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 4, 2019
