Ret. Sfc Jerry L. McKinney Sr.
Ret. SFC Jerry L. McKinney Sr.

Alexandria - Ret. SFC Jerry L. McKinney Sr., passed away on Monday, December 1, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Pamela McKinney; his children Jerry L. McKinney, Jr. (Melissa) of Alexandria, LA and Terrence McKinney (LaKeesha); and three grandsons, Jeremiah, David, and Jonathan, the loves of his life. He is also survived by his siblings, Johnny (Elizabeth), Arthur, Donald (Angela), Ronald, Daisy, and Floria Quinney, all of Alexandria, LA; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, family, friends, and neighbors.

A service honoring the life of Ret SFC McKinney will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Second Evening Star Baptist Church, 150 Cooper Road, Alexandria, LA. Public viewing and visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with services follow at 11 a.m. Immediately following the services he will be taken to Greenwood Memorial Park, 2202 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA where full military honors will be rendered.

Family and friends may order flowers and leave condolences on his tribute page at www.millerandhillfd.com where his services will be livestreamed.








Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
