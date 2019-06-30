|
Retha Ammons Davis
Pineville - Retha Ammons Davis, age 74, of Pineville, LA, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to RD and Louveina Cheatwood Ammons. She attended Rock Hill Elementary and Colfax High School. Burial was held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, Louisiana, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana.
Visitation was held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and services were held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana.
She is survived by her husband, Earl L. Davis, the two married in 1981 and were the top Sales People for Cordon Bleu Cookware. She is also survived by her children, Sophia Ann VanGossen Smith, Monica Layne VanGossen; sisters, Betty Lou Ammons Simmons; Myrtie Ammons Leatherman and Mary Ammons Alshire; brothers, Russell Ammons, James Ammons and Paul Ammons; grandchildren, Vann Joe Johnson, IV, Jesse Dewayne Johnson, Brandon T. VanGossen Smith, Madison Paige Williams and three beautiful great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Ammons Cosby, Eddie Mae Ammons Hines; brother, Earl K. McArthur Ammons.
Retha was a child of God and had lots of love and compassion for every individual she met. She was a true Angel.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Justin Ammons, Jason Ammons, Jonivon Ammons, Joshua Vollm, Patrick Simmons and John Tyson.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Davis family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on June 30, 2019