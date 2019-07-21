|
Richard Anthony Kelly
Woodworth, LA - A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard Anthony Kelly will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church, Woodworth, with Rev. Paul LaPalme and Rev. Dan Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, July 22, 2019, and resume from 8:30 A.M. until the time of service at Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church in Woodworth. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the church.
The Kelly Family would like to thank the nursing staff of Compassionate Care Hospice, especially, Rhonda Cole and Kyla Vaughn for all the love and care they gave Richard.
Charitable donations in Richard's memory can be made to the Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church Building Fund, 9323 US-165, Woodworth, LA 71485.
Published in The Town Talk on July 21, 2019