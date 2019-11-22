|
|
Richard C. Vercher
Forest Hill - Richard C. Vercher
Chapel services for Richard C. Vercher will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Richard C. Vercher, 80, of Forest Hill, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Leafton and Evie Delrie Vercher; brothers, Merlin C. Vercher and Amos Joseph Vercher; along with one sister, Alfie Vercher Spurgeon.
Richard C. Vercher left this earth to be with the Lord on the morning of November 21, 2019. He had a long and lively life of almost 81 years. He was born on December 23, 1938 in Cloutierville, Louisiana to Evie and Leafton Vercher. Richard was the owner and operator of the R.C. Vercher Trucking Company in the 1970 and 1980's. Richard, along with his wife, Mildred, and then son-in-law, owned and co-operated Vercher's Nursery and Green Garden Nursery for over 30 years.
Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mildred M. Vercher of Forest Hill; daughter, Donna Vercher Wade and husband, Larry Steve Wade, Jr. of Forest Hill. Richard is also survived by two grandsons, Garrett and Ben, who were his pride and joy
The Vercher family would like to thank the staff and nurses of CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, especially, the nursing staff of the Congestive Heart Failure Clinic. Richard looked forward to his bi-weekly visits with his nurses.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Vercher Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019