Richard Eugene Burgess

Richard Eugene Burgess Obituary
Mr. Richard Eugene Burgess

ALEXANDRIA - Mr. Richard Eugene Burgess 89, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Alexandria, LA.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Zion Hill Church Family, Dr. Joshua Joy Dara, 312 Hunter St. Pineville, LA 71360. The public viewing will be on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until start of service. His final resting place will be in the Garden of Memories, Alexandria, LA.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on May 17, 2019
