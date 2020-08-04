Richard Gene Cotton
Alexandria - Richard Gene Cotton, prominent businessman, civic leader, and loving husband and father passed away on April 16, 2020 at a Dallas, Texas hospital of natural causes at the age of 85. A private family graveside service was held at Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son with the Reverend James Theus officiating. We apologize for the delay of his obituary. It was our hope to gather for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to honor his memory and share in the joys of his life, but due to the continuing pandemic the family has been unable to schedule a service. They sincerely appreciate the many calls, notes of condolences, and the expressions of your grief.
Gene Cotton was born January 18, 1935 in Alexandria, Louisiana to his parents William Fredrick and Genevieve Hathorn Cotton. He was a lifelong resident and a graduate of Bolton High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Louisiana State University in 1957. Gene was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, a strong and vocal supporter of LSU, and a forever Tiger fan. After graduating, he joined the Louisiana National Guard and spent six months in active duty and seven years in the reserves.
In 1958, Gene married Nancy Wilson, also of Alexandria, and they began a busy and exciting life of sixty-two years together. They became active members of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church where Gene served on the Vestry as Junior Warden. Nancy and Gene had three children: Richard, William, and Genevieve.
After college, he soon became an integral part of Cotton Brothers Baking Company, a four-state wholesale bakery operation headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana. "Holsum" became a household name in the south. Even today, locals recall enjoying the smell of bread baking at the plant on Macarthur Drive. First as General Manager and later as President and CEO, Gene helped the business continue to expand. He introduced the novel concept of Brown & Serve products and later the ever-popular Honey Bun. At the same time, he was an active board member with the nationwide Holsum franchise office in Chicago, Illinois. After a devastating fire, the business was sold to American Bakeries in 1985.
The following year, a magazine article on the College of Financial Planning in Denver, Colorado caught his interest, marking the beginning of a new career he would enjoy for the next thirty-two years. Gene opened Personal Management, a financial services business, and earned the Certified Financial Planner designation. Starting in 1991, Gene became an independent contractor with Raymond James and Associates. He joined Robert Kinberger Financial Services in December 2015 and enjoyed their association until his retirement in 2019.
Gene's love of the outdoors began at an early age. Memories of going to the Coastal Club with his dad, "Mr. Bill," led to lifetime enjoyment of camp life with friends and family. Shooting birds and wild game became his passion. As a founder of Davis Island and Winter Quarters hunting clubs, he was introduced to new friends across Louisiana and for many years enjoyed the camaraderie they shared. He was fortunate to have lifetime friends who met each year for the opening date of the season, traveling across the states and even abroad. He will surely be missed but his legacy will live on.
Vacationing in Florida became a family tradition. Happy memories of summers spent on Pensacola Beach and later Destin will never be forgotten. Cruising the Intracoastal Waterway at the helm of his powerboat, Nancy Kay IV, was sure to be the highlight of another perfect day. As the children aged, boating and fishing won their interest and Gene's concern for safety increased. He earned his boat captain's license and was recognized as a Merchant Marine Officer in the United States Coast Guard.
Many local and national organizations benefited from his leadership. As one of the founding members of the England Authority (1991-2001), he made a significant impact on the future of our community. He was Chairman from 1997-1998. Gene served seven years as Chairman of St. Francis Cabrini Hospital. He was awarded the International League of Honor in 2004 for forty years in the Kiwanis Club. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and became a member of the Karubah Shrine in Shreveport, Louisiana at the age of twenty-three.
Gene served on the Board of Guaranty Bank & Trust Company and also the City Board of Hibernia Bank in Alexandria. He was General Chairman and president of the United Way, Director of the American Heart Association, President of the Board of Alexandria Country Day School, Rapides Symphony Orchestra Board of Trustees, Member of the Kent House, The Alexandria Museum of Art, and River Oaks.
As a member of the Young Presidents Organization, he and his wife enjoyed traveling and educational experiences attending universities around the world. In 1994, as Parlangua King VIII, Gene rode in the first Alexandria Mardi Gras Parade. He was also selected Boss of the Year.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his oldest son Richard (Ric) Gene Cotton, Jr., his older brother W. F. (Fred) Cotton, Jr. and wife Catherine of Monroe, Louisiana, his stepmother Mae Compton Cotton and his stepbrother John Golding Thompson.
Succeeding him in life are his loving wife Nancy Kay, son William (Bill) Howard Cotton of Alexandria, Louisiana, daughter Genevieve Tracy Cameron and husband Tim Cameron of Aspen, Colorado, and granddaughter Kelly Ann Cotton of Marblehead, Massachusetts.
He is also survived by his step-brother Taylor Thompson of Alexandria, Louisiana, John Thompson's wife Vickie Thompson and son John Thompson Jr. of Alexandria, Louisiana, niece Cathy Cotton Nolan and husband Don, nephew W. F. (Bill) Cotton, III and wife Sarah, all of West Monroe, Louisiana, cousins Jennifer Kappell and husband Bobby of New Iberia, Louisiana, Nancy Dawson and husband Joe of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Gene was also close to his wife's relatives in Dallas, Texas, especially his sister-in-law Jan Winn and husband Bob (deceased), his niece Susan and husband Walter Wilkerson, their daughters Caroline Wilkerson and Whitney Shaw and husband Bennett, nephew Todd Winn and wife Julie, their sons William and Adam Winn. "Uncle Gene," as everyone lovingly called him, left many happy and unforgettable memories for all.
His can-do spirit, great sense of humor, and willingness to help at any moment will leave a gaping hole in the life of our community. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, and friend to many.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 2627 Horseshoe Drive, Alexandria, LA 71303 or any charity of your choice
