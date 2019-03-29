|
Richard LaCour
Alexandria - Mr. Richard P. LaCour, 84, passed away March 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 am Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church.Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Ben D. Johnson Memorial Chapel of Winnfield Funeral Home in Alexandria and continue on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:00 am until start of service at the Church. Interment will be at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, Louisiana. Visit www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com for online condolences. 318.445.5002
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 29, 2019