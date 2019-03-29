Services
Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
Richard LaCour
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Richard LaCour

Alexandria - Mr. Richard P. LaCour, 84, passed away March 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 am Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church.Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Ben D. Johnson Memorial Chapel of Winnfield Funeral Home in Alexandria and continue on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:00 am until start of service at the Church. Interment will be at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, Louisiana.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 29, 2019
