Richard (Chip) Lewis Smith Jr.
Pineville - Funeral services for Richard (Chip) Lewis Smith Jr. will be held at 2pm Sunday December 1, 2019 in the chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, with Reverend Mike Hedrick officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Gardens, Pollock.
Mr Smith 48 of Pineville entered eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Helen Huffman and Grandmother Dora Dortch.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include two daughters, Emilie Smith and Amber Smith; his mother Betty Jo Smith, his father Richard L Smith Sr.; one sister Jacklyn Neal and husband, Mike, one grandchild Madesun Claire ; nieces and nephews , Conner, Megan ,Shane and Nicole.
Pallbearers Mike and Shane Neal, Scott and Eric Diel, David Hughes, Jon Cubbit, and Sim Lemoine. Honorary Pallbearers Charlie Gross, Scott Chelette, Todd Fugler.
Following funeral services, a gathering for Family and Friends will be at Elva Chambless 8 Lemons Lane, Ball,La
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019