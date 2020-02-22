|
Richard Warren Averitt
Jennings - Brigadier General Richard Warren Averitt passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Southwestern Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings. He was 74 years old and a resident of Plaquemine. Richard held a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education, a Master of Arts in Student Personnel from Northwestern State University, Natchitoches, LA; a Master of Education and an Education Specialist Degree from McNeese State University, Lake Charles, LA, and was a Graduate of the U.S. Army War College. He retired from the Louisiana Army National Guard in 2003 as Brigadier General with 34 years of service. General Averitt was a Vietnam Veteran awarded the Bronze Star who served as a Military Police Platoon Leader in 1969-70 and was also mobilized in 1990 for Operations Desert Shield/Storm with the 256th Infantry Brigade as the Brigade Executive Officer. In addition to his military career, he retired from the State of Louisiana with 30 years of service, which includes educational post at several universities including McNeese State University as Assistant Dean of Students; at Louisiana State University at Alexandria, as Registrar and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; then finalizing his career as Director of Youth Challenge Programs as part of the Louisiana Military Department.
Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 from 4pm until 7pm. Visitation continues Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Zachary United Methodist Church from 11am until service at 1pm conducted by Rev. Ricky Willis. Burial will be at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary will Full Military Honors.
General Averitt is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diana; his three children Staci L. Mayeaux and husband Joseph; R. Stewart Averitt and wife Kimberly; and Shannon A. Cassell and friend Jamie Guidry.
He was a wonderful grandfather to six grandchildren, Taylor Mayeaux, Tanner Mayeaux, Cameron Averitt, Connor Averitt, Cade Averitt, and Madelyn Henry.
Richard is also survived by a sister, Sarah L. Brown of Roanoke, VA; and sister in law, Linda Averitt of Midlothian, TX; niece, Michelle Reed and family, Cameron and Ruben of Sulphur; and three nieces Ashley Keck, Elizabeth Brown and Martha Brown of Richmond, VA.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, James Leon Averitt and Martha "Sweetie" Haygood Averitt and a brother, Leon "Lee" Averitt.
Pallbearers will be his six grandchildren.
Special thanks to Jessica and Heart of Hospice in Baton Rouge; and Cheryl and LAMM Hospice of Jennings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mission 22, United in the War Against Veterans Suicide, 17040 Pilkington Road, Ste. 200, Lake Oswego, OR 97035. Mission22.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020