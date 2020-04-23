Services
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Rita Bordelon "Frankie" Smith

Rita Bordelon "Frankie" Smith Obituary
Rita "Frankie" Bordelon Smith

Fairfax, VA - Rita "Frankie" Bordelon Smith was born in Cottonport, Louisiana on May 19, 1945 and entered eternal rest Sunday, April 19, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother and beloved "Nanny" to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters Kimberly Long and husband Marty of Fairfax Station, Virginia and Kelly Guillory and husband Willard of Poland, Louisiana. She is also survived by her sister Kristen Bordelon Armand and husband Ronald of Plaucheville, Louisiana. Her memory will be cherished by her grandchildren Lauren Long Niehoff and husband Taylor of Fairfax, Virginia, Billy Long and wife Jessica of Chantilly, Virginia, Megan Mayeux and fiance' Brandon Barrone of Bunkie, Louisiana and Mason Mayeux of Mansura, Louisiana.

Frankie's life was greatly enriched with the arrival of great-grandchildren Sydney and Cameron Niehoff. She is also survived by nephews Spencer Armand of Plaucheville, Louisiana, Conner Armand of Longview, Washington and Matthew Armand of Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her parents, Rita and Richard Bordelon, and her sister Lynette Bordelon.

Mrs. Smith was a retired customer service advisor for Century Telephone Company. Customers enjoyed speaking with Frankie because she always had a funny story to share. Frankie loved to research her genealogy and compiled many notebooks of her family history. She also enjoyed crocheting, playing Scrabble, and being a social butterfly. In her final years, she crossed exciting items off her bucket list, including indoor skydiving and zip lining. Most of all she loved being a grandmother and a great-grandmother.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Clifton, Virginia officiated by Father Thomas Lehning with burial at Fairfax Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church or School, Cottonport, Louisiana.

You may extend condolences online at fairfax memorialfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
