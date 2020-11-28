Roan E. Hathorn
Pineville - GOD has called home a faithful servant. To be absent of the body is to be in the presence of the LORD. Heaven is celebrating the arrival of one who has fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith. Specifically, he has held to the truth, the truth of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Services for Roane E. Hathorn be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Pineville with Reverend Steve Berger officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.
The family requests visitation be held at First United Methodist Church, Pineville Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Due to Covid restrictions, please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Mr. Hathorn, 94, of Pineville passed from this life, Friday, November 27, 2020 in Pineville.
He was a veteran of World War II and served in the South Pacific and later was in the group who first served in the occupation services in Japan. His awards included the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Campaign Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star, Philippine's Liberation Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation (Japan), Victory Ribbon and 2 overseas Bars. He was a Staff Sergeant serving as an Infantry Rifleman in Company G, 35th Infantry Division which fought in Luzon in 1945.
He was the recipient of the 1959 Outstanding Young Business-Man of the Year award by the Alexandria JAYCEES. Also, he was recently awarded Honorary Membership by the Alexandria Rotary Club. He started the Farm Lending Department of Rapides Bank (Now Chase) in 1952 and retired in 1989. He had a knack for getting new customers for his bank and at the same time establishing life-long friendships.
Mr. Hathorn was active in his community by participating in many civic organizations, member of the Board of Directors, Louisiana Banker's Association, Past Chairman-Louisiana Bankers Association-Agricultural Committee, Past President-Alexandria/Pineville Chamber of Commerce, Member and Past President and member of the Alexandria Rotary Club for 62 years, Board of Directors-Baptist Hospital (Rapides Regional). He was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Pineville where he served as Chairman of numerous committees and as a Sunday School Teacher. In addition, he was appointed by Governor Treen to serve on the Louisiana State Police Commission.
Mr. Hathorn was an avid LSU supporter. He loved his tigers and proudly wore his LSU cap everywhere so people knew he was from the great State of Louisiana. He used this prop as a tool to strike up a conversation with others about their football allegiance, where they did their banking and where they attended church.
He was not just a good man….He was a great man! A patriot, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, mentor, servant and Christian example for all whom had the opportunity to meet him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James M. "Jim" and Sarah Williford Hathorn; brothers, Donald Ray Hathorn, James Hathorn, Jr., and Dr. Fred Hathorn; sister, Rettie H. Lincecum; and grandson, Kent Michael Zabasky.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 71 years, Barbara Leonard Hathorn; children, Steve Hathorn of Katy, Texas, Tina Hathorn of Carrollton, Texas, Dave Hathorn (Ginny) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Mike Hathorn (Karen) of Woodworth, Sharon Zabasky (Tom) of Pineville; his eleven grandchildren, Katie Hathorn of Carrollton, Texas, Josh Hathorn (Charm) of Shreveport, Caleb Hathorn (Katie) of Shreveport, Daniel Hathorn (Hannah) of Lexington, Kentucky, Michelle Jennings (Nate) of Platte City, Missouri, Justin Hathorn (Ali) of Woodworth, Holly Malone (Brandon)of Pineville, Zachary Williams (Susan) of Ruston, Sarah Williams (Yessie) of Alexandria, Kristy Lonsberry (Daniel) of Pineville, Thomas Zabasky (Jessie) of Pineville; 25 great grandchildren ; brother, B. H. "Hank" Hathorn (Dorothy), sister, Vivian Chelette (Bill); sister-in-law, Edna C. Hathorn; a number of nieces and nephews; Host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be his six grandsons, Josh Hathorn, Caleb Hathorn, Daniel Hathorn, Justin Hathorn, Thomas Zabasky and Zachary Williams.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 2250 Monroe Highway, Pineville, LA 71360.
To extend on-line condolences to the Hathorn family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com
.