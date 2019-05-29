Services
Wake
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Robbie Creed Maxwell


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robbie Creed Maxwell Obituary
Robbie Creed Maxwell

Dry Prong - Funeral services Robbie Creed Maxwell be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, in the Chapel of Hixson Chapel with Reverend Lloyd Whitman officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Chapel Cemetery.

A wake will be held Thursday evening at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm.

Robbie Creed Maxwell passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Robbie was born April 18, 1952 at Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria to Robert and Mabel Creed. Robbie literally married the boy next door, Glynn Maxwell, on October 17, 1970 and had four children.

Robbie served as alderman for the Village of Dry Prong for sixteen years, founded the Dry Prong Village Voice, and was longtime editor of The Colfax Chronicle.

Robbie was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mabel Creed, brothers, Mike Creed and Chris Creed, great aunts, Eva Oglesby and Deva Oglesby and grandparents Ethel and Author Rhinehart.

Left to honor her memory are her husband of forty-eight years, Glynn Maxwell, daughters Christy Maxwell Clark (Joel), of Palmetto, Florida, and Amy Maxwell of Dry Prong; sons Kevin G. Maxwell of Pineville, and Matthew Maxwell of Dry Prong and one granddaughter, Amanda Clark of Palmetto, Florida

Pallbearers will be Kevin G. Maxwell, Matthew Maxwell, Christopher Creed, Lee Brian, Joel Clark and Chris Cunningham.

To extend online condolences to the Maxwell family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 29, 2019
