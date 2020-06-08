We love you Papa Bob!
Rest In Peace!
Love
Tommy Wayne Orr
Marie
Tiffany
Devin
Robert Allen "Bob" Sommers
Pollock - A private funeral service for Robert Allen "Bob" Sommers will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, with Father Jason Gootee officiating. Burial will follow in Bradford Cemetery, Deville.
Robert Allen "Bob" Sommers, 85, of Pollock, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Woods Haven Nursing Care, Pollock.
Bob proudly served our Country in the United States Army. During his working career he worked for the USDA and worked on the Pine Bark Beetle Research Program for many years for the U. S. Forestry Service. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend who was dearly loved. He will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby; parents, Robert H. and Mary E. Sommers; and infant sister, Susan Sommers.
He is survived by his daughters, Rachel Suzanne Sommers, Jennifer Sommers Walters and Jessica Sommers Roberson; grandson, Sam Harrison Waters and a host of friends.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.