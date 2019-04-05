|
|
Robert Carl Rhinehart "Bob"
Dry Prong - On Thursday, April 4th Robert Carl Rhinehart "Bob", age 81 of Dry Prong, a loving husband and father of four girls, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Issac Rhinehart and Ethel Oglesby Rhinehart; brothers, Kenneth Rhinehart, Roy Rhinehart, sisters, Mildred Rhinehart Heaslip, Mabel Rhinehart Creed, Margaret Rhinehart Beach, Diane Rhinehart Landry, and grandson, Randall Scott Brodnax "Scotty".
Bob was a member of Liberty Chapel Church, Williana for over 50 years.
He served in the Armed Forces during the Berlin Crisis. Many of his finest memories included hunting and fishing with his brothers, Roy and Glynn. He particularly loved attending the "Rhinehart Reunion" with all his family members. He adored his family and his devotion to his wife, Sharon, was unprecedented. He was an entrepreneur, successfully turning Rhinehart Builders and Dry Prong Millworks into thriving businesses. Bob served as Fire Chief in Dry Prong, and Deputy Reserve for Grant Parish Sheriff Department. Above all, Bob was a fighter. Months ago, he was given 24 hours to live. Sharon & the girls surrounded his bed. Bob opened his eyes & said, "I AM NOT GOING TO DIE!" Weeks later he was boxing two days a week at B22Fit with his trainer Jim Chaffin. One of his many legacies was his extraordinary sense of humor. When that sly grin came upon his face, one could expect to have a great laugh!
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Sharon Mobley Rhinehart of Dry Prong; his children, Janice Rhinehart Chandler (Steve), Robin Rhinehart Brodnax, Shannon Rhinehart Alford (Gene), Lana Rhinehart Willett "Suzy" (Danny), Randall Brodnax; brothers, Douglas Rhinehart, Glynn Rhinehart (Lana); sisters, Elaine Rhinehart Sheldon, Ollie Faye Rhinehart Williamson "Sis" (Max Sr.); grandchildren, Amanda Chandler Busby (Chris), Robert Rachal "Bobby", Steven Chandler, Samantha Dewitt, Cody Chandler, Hunter Dewitt, Danielle Willett, Bella Brodnax, Baylee Brodnax, Sarah Willett; and great grandchildren, Ethan Busby, Mason Busby, Noah Dewitt, Jaxon Busby, Layla Chandler, Madison Busby "Maddie"; numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Dry Prong, La from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until shortly before funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Following the service burial will be at Liberty Chapel in Williana, La.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Robert Rachal (Bobby), Steven Chandler, Cody Chandler, Hunter Dewitt, Hamilton Rhinehart, and Brandon Chandler.
Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Brian Smith and the entire staff at Hardtner Medical Center for their love, compassion, and special care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to B22FIT at Colfax Bank.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 5, 2019