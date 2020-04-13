|
Robert Dale Roberts, Sr. 1952-2020
Pineville - Robert Dale Roberts Sr. 68, of Pineville, LA transitioned to be with God on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020. His earthly remains will be placed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Honoring his memory he leaves his loving wife of 31 years Barbara N. Roberts; two sons Robert Dale Roberts Jr. (Kandis); Horace W. Pasley Jr. (Marianne) and one daughter Anita P. Metoyer (Jacques); father-in-law Joseph Nelson Sr.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends that loved him.
The family thanks all who have reached out with prayers, sincere condolences, and words of comfort.
Please direct all cards, flowers, etc to Miller & Hill Funeral Directors in care of his wife Barbara N. Roberts.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020