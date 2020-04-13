Resources
More Obituaries for Robert 1952-2020
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dale Roberts 1952-2020 Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Dale Roberts 1952-2020 Sr. Obituary
Robert Dale Roberts, Sr. 1952-2020

Pineville - Robert Dale Roberts Sr. 68, of Pineville, LA transitioned to be with God on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020. His earthly remains will be placed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Honoring his memory he leaves his loving wife of 31 years Barbara N. Roberts; two sons Robert Dale Roberts Jr. (Kandis); Horace W. Pasley Jr. (Marianne) and one daughter Anita P. Metoyer (Jacques); father-in-law Joseph Nelson Sr.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends that loved him.

The family thanks all who have reached out with prayers, sincere condolences, and words of comfort.

Please direct all cards, flowers, etc to Miller & Hill Funeral Directors in care of his wife Barbara N. Roberts.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -