|
|
Robert "Bobby" Dupuy
Marksville - Robert Sinclair Dupuy, better known as Mr. Bobby, passed away on August 6, 2019 at the age of 79. He was a life long resident of Marksville and lived on the same 2 acres of land his entire life—with the exception of the 4 years he spent at LSU—Geaux Tigers! Bobby was a rabid LSU fan and not just for the big three (football, baseball, basketball) but softball, golf, gymnastics, tennis, track, and even ping pong or badminton if the LSU team was on TV.
Mr. Bobby had multiple professions: realtor, insurance agent, appraiser, mineral lease broker, arm chair farmer—anything to keep his life in Marksville. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and would have gone to the Solier everyday if he could. Mr. Bobby always had a prolific vegetable garden and was dubbed the "Jolly Green Giant" with his 10 foot tomato poles. His "Beefmaster" even won "Best Tomato" at the very first Marksville Farmer's Market. For his 15 minutes of fame, he was one of the grand marshals of the Marksville 4th of July parade in 1990 along with the other three Dupuy brothers. Mr. Bobby always liked to have a good time. He even convinced his son-in-law that he worked for Arthur Murray because he was such a good dancer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marc Dupuy Sr. and Naide Sinclair Dupuy and his brothers Marc Jr., Richard and Charles Dupuy. He is survived by his first wife of 52 years, Vickie Broussard Dupuy who by the way is not from here; "her kids" (since he was much too young to have kids that old) Ashley, Dirk, and Blake Dupuy; their spouses Craig Doyon, Christine, and Erica Dupuy; four grandchildren, Abby, Will, Hudson, and Liam Dupuy along with a host of very caring nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bobby is making his final contribution to LSU by donating his body to the LSU School of Medicine. The family will have a memorial reception at a later date. Friends and family may honor Mr. Bobby with donations to the Avoyelles LSU Alumni Association, 749 N. Bayou Des Glaises Road, Moreauville, LA 71355.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 11, 2019