Robert Frank Taylor Casida

Robert Frank Taylor Casida Obituary
Robert Frank Taylor Casida

Cloverdale - Robert Frank Taylor Casida, 43, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his residence.

Born June 4, 1976 at Eglin AFB, Niceville, Florida, he was the youngest son of Ralph and Juanita Fay (Taylor) Casida. Being of a military family, Robert had attended high school in Alexandria Louisiana, Rogers Arkansas, and Cloverdale.

Robert had worked at Boston Scientific, Spencer; Golden Books, Crawfordsville; Gander Mountain, Lebanon and had been a manager at Taco Bell. Robert was a loving son who had quit public work and returned to the family farm several years ago to assist his Parents with gardens, Farmers markets and upkeep of the soil and equipment.

Roberts true love was being outdoors, horticulture and becoming one with nature and the wildlife on the family farm with his three faithful companions, basset hounds Red Dawg and Sally and Hobo the tom cat. Robert loved life, Jesus, believed in God and was always ready to assist anyone who was in need. Roberts's heart was so full of love that God needed him and sent the Angels to bring him home.

Robert is survived by his parents, brother Glen R. Casida II and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins in Florida, Louisiana and Indiana, and a dear friend Karissa Strunk, with whom he shared heartaches, beliefs and dreams.

He was preceded in death by his brother Johnny Direck Casida,

Paternal Grandparents Glen R and Mary A (Ogles) Casida and

Maternal Grandparents Robert Frank and Anna Lee (Eddington) Taylor.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Walnut Chapel Cemetery, Bell Union, where Robert's and his brother Johnny Direck's cremains will be laid to rest together beside his Casida Grandparents.

Hopkins-Rector Funeral home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Town Talk from May 14 to May 15, 2020
