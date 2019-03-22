|
|
Robert Givens
- - Robert "Bobby " (Bob) Ray Givens, age 50, completed his journey of faith on Sunday, March 17, 2019, surrounded by his family, friends, and the presence of God, after a long battle of cancer.
He was born on June 26, 1968, in his home town of Montgomery, LA. He was the son of Donald W. Givens and Jeanette M. (Chelette) Givens.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Denice (Perez) Givens; one son, Matthew Givens, daughters, Kayla Givens Spivey and husband Beau, Amanda Leigh Moore, and Jasmine Skye Givens; granddaughters, Khalesi (Charlie) Dalby and Madison (Maddie) Moore. As well as many other nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own. He is also survived by his parents, Donald and Jeanette Givens of Montgomery; and one brother, Rev. James Givens and wife Shermela.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Violet Simmons, Red Simmons, Ray Givens, Evelyn Chelette, and Herbert Chelette. As well as two nieces, Brooke Givens, and Destiny Higginbotham.
Robert worked in the cellular industry for 24 years and just recently retired due to his health. He loved his work, spending time with family and working in his wood shop. Most of all he loved going to church and sharing the word with others. He had a rare talent for the guitar and shared that gift with others, although his favorite thing was hunting. He always said being in a stand in a tree in the middle of the peaceful woods made him feel close to his God. Robert touched many lives by example and kind words, may his heritage live on through his children. He will be missed by many.
A service to celebrate his life will be at 2 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at The United Pentecostal Church of Montgomery with Rev. Donald Givens officiating. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery near Montgomery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23rd from 12 noon until 9 pm at The United Pentecostal Church of Montgomery located at 2647 HWY 71, Montgomery, LA 71454.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 22, 2019