Robert Hayes, Jr.
Alexandria - Robert Hayes Jr. was born on September 16, 1960 to Pearlean Hayes and the late Robert Hayes Sr. He was called home to glory on September 22, 2020 at the age of 60.
His family will come together to celebrate his life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors" at 11:00 a.m. Public Viewing & Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the start of service. Robert will be taken to Oak Island Cemetery in England Airpark immediately following the service.
