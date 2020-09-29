Robert Holmes Bott, Jr.
Fifth Ward - A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 30th and Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at Kramer Funeral Home in Fifth Ward.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Holmes Bott, Jr. will be held at 11:15 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Fifth Ward with Rev. Kurian Zachariah officiating.
The burial will be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary, LA 70791 on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Robert Holmes Bott, Jr., 77, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, while in care at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Kathleen Wright Bott; his parents, Robert Bott, Sr. and Theresa Bott; his sister, Inez Bott; and one grandson, Tanner Bott.
Robert was born on September 12, 1943. He was a devout Christian who loved spending time with his family, cooking, hunting and fishing.
Robert served 35 years in the Army and National Guard and retired as Command Sergeant Major. His accomplishments were many and received multiple awards which included the Legion of Merit (3), Cross of Merit (3), Commendation Ribbons (7), Emergency Services (5), Longevity Military Ribbons (7), Meritorious Service (2), Army Commendation (3), Army National Achievements (4), Army Reserve Component, National Defense Service, Humanitarian Service, Army Armed Forces Reserve, National Guard Armed Forces, General Excellence (5).
Those left to cherish his memory includes his son, Michael Bott (Mandy), daughters, Kimberly Bott Williamson and husband James, Tina Bott (Kirt), and Sherry Bott McMickin; sister, Elizabeth Bott, and step-children, Christopher Juneau and wife Tara and Nicole DeAngelo and husband Tim, fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Bobby Duff, Zachary Bott, James Williamson, Tim DeAngelo, Toby Turk and Kirt Lamartiniere. Honorary Clayton Bland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
(Wounded Warrior Project
P.O. Box 758525
Topeka, Kansas 66675-8525 - ATTN: Community Fundraising - (In Honor of Robert H. Bott, Jr.)
Memoirs of Robert Bott can be found at www.KramerFunerals.com
.