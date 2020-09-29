1/1
Robert Holmes Bott Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Holmes Bott, Jr.

Fifth Ward - A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 30th and Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at Kramer Funeral Home in Fifth Ward.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Holmes Bott, Jr. will be held at 11:15 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Fifth Ward with Rev. Kurian Zachariah officiating.

The burial will be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary, LA 70791 on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Robert Holmes Bott, Jr., 77, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, while in care at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Kathleen Wright Bott; his parents, Robert Bott, Sr. and Theresa Bott; his sister, Inez Bott; and one grandson, Tanner Bott.

Robert was born on September 12, 1943. He was a devout Christian who loved spending time with his family, cooking, hunting and fishing.

Robert served 35 years in the Army and National Guard and retired as Command Sergeant Major. His accomplishments were many and received multiple awards which included the Legion of Merit (3), Cross of Merit (3), Commendation Ribbons (7), Emergency Services (5), Longevity Military Ribbons (7), Meritorious Service (2), Army Commendation (3), Army National Achievements (4), Army Reserve Component, National Defense Service, Humanitarian Service, Army Armed Forces Reserve, National Guard Armed Forces, General Excellence (5).

Those left to cherish his memory includes his son, Michael Bott (Mandy), daughters, Kimberly Bott Williamson and husband James, Tina Bott (Kirt), and Sherry Bott McMickin; sister, Elizabeth Bott, and step-children, Christopher Juneau and wife Tara and Nicole DeAngelo and husband Tim, fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Bobby Duff, Zachary Bott, James Williamson, Tim DeAngelo, Toby Turk and Kirt Lamartiniere. Honorary Clayton Bland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758525

Topeka, Kansas 66675-8525 - ATTN: Community Fundraising - (In Honor of Robert H. Bott, Jr.)

Memoirs of Robert Bott can be found at www.KramerFunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 445-6311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kramer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved