1962 - 2019
Alexandria - Services for Robert Jay Mykoff were held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Rabbi Cantor Raina Siroty officiated. Interment followed in the Jewish Cemetery, Main Street, Pineville.

Visitation was held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the funeral home.

Robert Mykoff, 57, of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Joen Pincus Mykoff; maternal grandparents, Dr. Eugene & Beryl Pincus and parental grandparents, Isaak and Ester Mykoff.

Robert was born and raised in Alexandria, Louisiana. He attended and graduated high school at ASH and studied graphic design at Loyola University in New Orleans. After graduating from Loyola, Robert did work for several firms stretching from New Orleans to Los Angeles. Robert was a devoted uncle and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Robert was survived by his father, Alvin Mykoff; two brothers, Johnny Mykoff and wife, Riki, and Jami Mykoff; four nephews, Louis Mykoff, Gene Mykoff, Jason Mykoff, and Daniel Mykoff; and two nieces, Julie Henley and Cori Mykoff. Robert is also survived by numerous extended family members.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Mykoff Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 21, 2019
