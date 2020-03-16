|
|
Robert L. Beck, Jr.
Alexandria - Funeral services for Robert L. Beck, Jr. will be held at 11:00 AM in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with the Reverend Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, under the time of service at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Coates Beck, Michael Allen Beck, James Allen Villard, Jr., Seymour Benjamin Joseph, IV, Jeffrey Norbert Karem, Charles Wayne Vollman, Harold Joseph Vercher, Jr, and Christopher Jude Roy, Jr.
Mr. Beck of Alexandria, Louisiana passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Beck was born on October 11, 1952 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Robert L. Beck, Sr. and Wilda Beck. After graduating from Alexandria Senior High School in 1970, Mr. Beck completed his undergraduate work at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in 1973 and then obtained his Juris Doctor from Louisiana State University Law School, now the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, in 1976. Mr. Beck returned to Alexandria in 1976 and passed the Louisiana Bar Examination the same year, following which he embarked on a legal career which spanned almost forty years. Mr. Beck actively practiced law until March 2016, when he retired to spend more time with friends and family, especially his wife of forty-three years, Nancy Joseph Beck, and his five grandchildren. Even at the end of his life when he was confined to his bed, Mr. Beck's eyes always gleamed when his grandchildren came to visit.
Mr. Beck was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lawrence Beck, Sr. and Wilda Beck. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Robert Lawrence Beck III (Megan Flynn Beck) and Christopher Joseph Beck (Shari Vicente); daughter, Kathryn Beck Sanderson (Adam Paul Roman Sanderson); five grandchildren: Margaret Katherine Beck, Mary Hampton Beck, Alford Joseph "Ford" Sanderson, Adam Beck Sanderson, and Lawrence "Ren" Paul Sanderson; sisters, Karen Dianne Beck and Peggy Beck Humbles (Reginald Chandler "Reggie" Humbles, Sr.); brothers, Charles Oliver Beck and Richard Neil Beck (Debbie Allen Beck); a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members; and two devoted caregivers, Christine Griffin and Laquisha Hatten.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, all memorials in honor of Robert L. Beck, Jr. be sent to the "American Diabetes Association" at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215 or "CurePSP" at 1216 Broadway, Second Floor, New York, New York 10001.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Beck Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020