Dr. Robert L. Lynn
Norman - Dr. Robert L. Lynn, 88, died September 8, 2020 in Norman, OK, after several years battling Parkinson's Disease.
He is remembered for his leadership as Louisiana College (LC) President for two decades, as administrator and Interim President at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), as a Rotarian and Rotary District Governor, as poet of "Cancer is So Limited," and as a gracious husband, father and grandfather.
He was born November 19, 1931 to Warren Amos Lynn and Mary Emma Johnston Lynn in Fox, OK. He graduated from (OBU) in Shawnee and earned Master's degrees at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He earned his Ph.D at the University of Oklahoma.
At OBU on a track scholarship he met his wife Bonnie and reported sports for The Shawnee (OK) News-Star. From 1953 to 1967, he was a writer and managing editor at All Church Press in Fort Worth,Texas. From 1967-1975, he was a Vice President and then interim president at OBU. He and Dr. Bonnie Lynn, received OBU's Alumni Achievement Awards in 1983.
Lynn became president of Louisiana College (LC) July 1, 1975. Lynn was beloved by his students and strived to know each by name. He connected with students, faculty and staff via his original poems and was often found in his outdoor "president's office" bench swing.
He served on the commission of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, council of presidents of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, and the Association of Southern Baptist Colleges and Schools. He served on many civic boards including United Way and Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce.
Under Lynn's presidency, LC received national recognition for academic quality and Christian atmosphere with citations from U.S. News and World Report, "Barron's 300 Best College Buys", and the Templeton Foundation's "Honor Roll for Character-Building Colleges". His leadership achieved 22 years of no-deficit budgets, substantial endowment funding, and many building projects and expansions. He valued his long-term administrative team, faculty and staff as partners in education and as friends, and he supported alumni well beyond college.
He championed education, social justice, and equality. He brought speakers to LC's campus to discuss perspectives on national and global issues including President Jimmy Carter, former Louisiana Governor Jimmie Davis, and leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as classmates and friends astronaut Bill Pogue and journalist Bill Moyers.
A Rotarian for over 44, he valued service above self, acting as president of Alexandria, LA Rotary Club and as a Louisiana District Governor. He helped charter 10 Rotary Clubs in Louisiana and Georgia and affiliated with the Norman Rotary Club in 2015.
Lynn authored four poetry books including "Service Yields Its Own Rewards" featuring Rotary themed poems. He penned "Cancer Is So Limited" in 2007, a poem that has inspired millions worldwide. He won poetry society awards in Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama and Oklahoma.
From high school, Lynn faithfully served in his church communities as deacon, in music ministries and as a Sunday School teacher and author of adult lessons series.
Lynn was the first recipient of the Bill Bradley Leadership Award, sponsored by the James MacGregor Burns Academy of Leadership. Lynn exchanged international visits with a Chinese educational delegation, and in 1998 served as a UNICEF educational consultant to the government of Somaliland, spending six weeks abroad to help develop the new country's educational system.
He was an avid runner, logging two miles a day into his 80's and loved to fish, travel, golf, garden and spend time with family, who lovingly addressed him as "Doc."
Robert L. Lynn is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Bonnie Moore Lynn; daughter Susy Lynn Calonkey and husband Steve of Norman; son Christopher and wife Angie of Asheville, NC; Grandchildren Rob Calonkey, Katelynn Calonkey Henry and husband Dillon, Darcey Lynn, Jessica Lynn, Audrey Lynn, and great grand-daughter, Clara Henry. His brother Bill Lynn and wife Jane of Pasadena, CA, and sister in law Helen Moore Montgomery of McKinney, TX and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son Robert Lee Lynn, Jr.; siblings Doris Lynn Taylor, Kane Lynn, Don Lynn, and twin Betty Lynn Thomas.
The family plans a private graveside gathering and a virtual Celebration of Life memorial this fall. For more information, contact Tribute Memorial Care in Norman. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Rotary International Foundation, Parkinson's Foundation, or the charity of your choice
.