Robert Larry Tanner
Pineville - Services for Robert Larry Tanner will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at River Outreach Church, Pineville with Dennis Dunn, George Barrett and Milton Toups officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.
The family requests that visitation be observed Monday, February 25, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will continue on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Mr. Tanner, 57, of Pineville passed from this life, Friday, February 22, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
He was a member of River Outreach Church, a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity Alpha Epsilon Chapter, and a graduate of LSU.
He was preceded in death by his father Leonard Tanner, Sr.; sister, Linda Canterbury and sister-in-law, Beth Moreau.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Reba M. Holt-Tanner; son, Jackson Tanner; mother Lucy Mabry Tanner; brother, Len Tanner, Jr. and wife, Gail; sister, Juliet "Julie" Kimble and husband, Johnny; brother-in-law, Eddie Canterbury; a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Pallbearers will be Forrest Canterbury,Nick Kimble, Sean Kimble, Tanner Canterbury, Tyler Moreau, and Justin Moreau. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackson Tanner, Len Tanner, Eddie Canterbury, Tyler Salter and Johnny Kimble.
Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 24, 2019