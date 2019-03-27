Services
Alexandria - Mr. Robert Lee Jones, 84, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, in Alexandria, Louisiana. Robert was born February 13, 1935 in Seminole, Texas to Gracie Lee (Stark) and Robert Lain Jones, Jr. He married Mary Ann Green on August 30, 1958, in Seminole. He graduated from Seminole High School in 1953 and the University of Texas in 1957. He worked as a mechanical engineer, as well as a farmer in Gaines County. After retiring from chemical plant management in Gonzales, Louisiana, he moved to Alexandria. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, and their two sons Gregg Jones and his wife Nancy from Slidell, Louisiana and Bart Jones and his wife Kathyrn (Sissy) from Alexandria, Louisiana. He is also survived by his granddaughters Christina, Madeline and Margaret Jones; his brother Lawrence Jones (Martha) of Lubbock, Texas, his sister Mary Ellen Davis (Bill) of Seminole, Texas, his brother-in-law Dennis Roy of Belton, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Shanon Jones Deihl and sister Cleo Jones Roy of Belton, Texas. A private service will be held.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 27, 2019
