Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Brothers
Pineville, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kingsville Baptist Church
Pineville, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingsville Baptist Church
Pineville, LA
Robert Perry "Rp" Andrews Obituary
Robert Perry "RP" Andrews

Alexandria - Funeral services celebrating the life of Robert Perry "RP" Andrews will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Kingsville Baptist Church, Pineville with Reverend Bart Walker officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball under the direction Hixson Brothers, Pineville.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and continued Saturday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Andrews, Brian Hollingsworth, Justin Roberts, Jerry Stewart, Glenn Andrews, Delbert Thomas, and Terry Phillips.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Andrews, Calvin Malone, Charles Harrell, Bobby Reynolds, Buddy Reynolds, Fred Alexander, Bobby Mills, Donald Friday, and Tate Hollingsworth.

Mr. Andrews, 80, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Andrews was a graduate of Tioga High School class of 1956. He served in the United States Army from 1957-1961. He was a charter member and Deacon at Kingsville Baptist Church, Pineville. RP was an avid LSU fan and loved attending his grandchildren's high school and college sporting events. After retirement, he loved watching sports, WW II documentaries, and spending time with his family, friends, and his beloved pug, "Bugsy".

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Terry and Gussie Edwards Andrews; brothers, Dewey Andrews, Ellis Andrews, and Cullin Andrews; sisters, Mavis Thomas, Sally Mary Stewart, and Lois Phillips.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Frances Andrews; son, Jeffrey Andrews and wife, Alison; grandchildren, Lauren Andrews, and Jordan Andrews, and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsville Baptist Church, Sarah Thompson Mission Fund, 3911 Monroe Highway, Pineville, Louisiana 71360.

To extend online condolences to the Andrews family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on June 14, 2019
