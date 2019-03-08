|
Robert Rudolph Ussery, Jr.
Ball - Services for Robert Rudolph Ussery will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Lloyd Whitman. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Mr. Ussery, 81, of Ball passed from this life, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his residence.
He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. During his working career he was a machinist for General Motors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmelita Ussery; son, Robert R. Ussery, Jr.; parents, Irma Cole Sirianni and Rudolph Ussery.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Marjean Ussery; son, Hank Lee Ussery; daughters, Anna Vernice O'Glee, Carlene Matherne, Robbie Lynn Watts, April Sue McIntosh; step-children, Bobby Lewallen, Candice Cartwright, Lori Boyd; brother, Jerry Ussery; eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; nine step-grandchildren and twelve step-great grandchildren; two nieces; one nephew; two great nieces and one great nephew.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 8, 2019