Robert Texada, Sr
Boyce - An 11 o'clock service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Zion Hill Church Family, 312 Hunter St., Pineville, LA. 71360. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the start of service. He will be taken to Alexandria Memorial Gardens in Woodworth, LA for his final committal rites.
Robert Texada was preceded in death by his mother, Lover Smith Copper and his brother, Charles Smith. He leaves to cherish his amazing spirit and carry the most precious of memories his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Texada of Boyce, LA., his sons Robert Gregory Texada (Celeste) of Alexandria, LA., Rodney Craig Texada Sr. (Connie) of Boyce, LA., Ricky Anthony Texada (Cyd) of Colleyville, TX., Ranthony Keith Texada Sr. (Nerissa) of Frisco, TX., Reggie Texada (Tia) of Frisco, TX., Reginald Duane Texada (Natasha) of Boyce, LA., and two daughters, Jaqueline Texada Jackson (Joe) of Goldsboro, N.C., and Tammie Texada Williams (Stephen) of League City, TX. Siblings; Maggie Brown, Susie Cooper Smith (Curtis), James Cooper (Ruby), Ray Cooper, God Children; Angela Williams, Russell Gray; A special cousin; Tracie Texada; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
