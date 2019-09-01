|
|
Robert "Kevin" Wiley
Pineville - Mr. Robert Kevin Wiley, age 62, born January 21, 1957, entered eternal rest on June 25, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Bethel United Methodist Church in Deville, Louisiana, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12:00pm until 2:00 pm.
Kevin was of the Baptist faith and a member of Longview Baptist Church. He was a lifelong resident of Catahoula Lake, a 1975 graduate of Buckeye High School.
He worked in the field of construction for over 40 years. Kevin enjoyed sports, spending his free time in and around the lake where he loved hunting, fishing, and just the beauty of the lake and nature.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Charles R. Wiley, maternal grandparents, Gilbert and Christina O'Neal Sanson, paternal grandparents, Louis "Tink" and Margaret "Maggie" Miller Wiley.
Those left to cherish his memory include; his mother, Dahlia S. Wiley, brother, Dalton Wiley (Kristine) of Vidalia; sisters, Rebecca "Becky" Griffin (Roy) of Catahoula Lake in Deville, Sonya Wiley Gremillion (Doug) of Pineville and Monique Wiley of Catahoula Lake in Deville. Kevin also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, and a host of lifelong friends that were considered and will remain extended family. (You know who you are.)
The family would also like to thank "the girls" at the Cancer center and Guardian Hospice for their genuine care and compassion. We know they'll miss him and his homemade cream cheese brownies he would bring them.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 1, 2019