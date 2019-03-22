|
Rochelle B. Weil
Alexandria - Services for Rochelle B. Weil will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 in the chapel of John Kramer & Son with Rabbi Raina Siroty officiating. Interment will follow in Jewish Cemetery on Main St. in Pineville. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
Known as Shelly, Rochelle died Tuesday, 12 March 2019, in San Francisco. She was comforted by her children.
Shelly loved to talk (and talk), museums, painting and collage, dogs, movies, talking to people she just met and most of all, family and friends. The art she produced is proudly displayed in the homes of all her children and grandchildren.
Born in Pittsburgh, Shelly spent most of her childhood in Chicago. She met her husband, John N. Weil, at the University of Illinois. They were married for 54 years until his death in 2009. Work opportunities moved the family to cities from coast to coast. Shelly was the steady matriarch who also found ways to support each community through volunteer work including the Brandeis Book Fair in Kansas City, Shepard's Center, Hope House and CASA in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Shelly is survived by her children, Linda, Douglas and David, their spouses, Tom, Diana and Kelley, and grandchildren, Kate, Mikaila, Nathan, Ruhamah, Tanner and Lauren. In addition, there are 4 nieces and nephews: Jill, Leslie, Sarah and Andrew. She passed away with love in her heart.
In lieu of flowers, Shelly's family suggests that donations be made to the Bay Area Jewish Healing Center (jewishhealingcenter.org), Hope House (cenlahopehouse.org) or, to any place of the donor's choice.
To extend notes of condolence to the Weil Family, please visit us at www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 22, 2019