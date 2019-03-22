Services
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 445-6311
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rochelle Weil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rochelle B. Weil


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rochelle B. Weil Obituary
Rochelle B. Weil

Alexandria - Services for Rochelle B. Weil will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 in the chapel of John Kramer & Son with Rabbi Raina Siroty officiating. Interment will follow in Jewish Cemetery on Main St. in Pineville. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home.

Known as Shelly, Rochelle died Tuesday, 12 March 2019, in San Francisco. She was comforted by her children.

Shelly loved to talk (and talk), museums, painting and collage, dogs, movies, talking to people she just met and most of all, family and friends. The art she produced is proudly displayed in the homes of all her children and grandchildren.

Born in Pittsburgh, Shelly spent most of her childhood in Chicago. She met her husband, John N. Weil, at the University of Illinois. They were married for 54 years until his death in 2009. Work opportunities moved the family to cities from coast to coast. Shelly was the steady matriarch who also found ways to support each community through volunteer work including the Brandeis Book Fair in Kansas City, Shepard's Center, Hope House and CASA in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Shelly is survived by her children, Linda, Douglas and David, their spouses, Tom, Diana and Kelley, and grandchildren, Kate, Mikaila, Nathan, Ruhamah, Tanner and Lauren. In addition, there are 4 nieces and nephews: Jill, Leslie, Sarah and Andrew. She passed away with love in her heart.

In lieu of flowers, Shelly's family suggests that donations be made to the Bay Area Jewish Healing Center (jewishhealingcenter.org), Hope House (cenlahopehouse.org) or, to any place of the donor's choice.

To extend notes of condolence to the Weil Family, please visit us at www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now