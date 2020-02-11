Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Elwood Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Elwood Carroll Obituary
Rodney Elwood Carroll

Alexandria - Graveside services for Rodney Elwood Carroll will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February, 14, 2020, at Hemphill Star Cemetery in Boyce, Louisiana, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and resume on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Honorary pallbearers are Marvin Carroll, Wilmer Carroll, Lloyd Carroll and Richard Carroll.

Rodney Elwood Carroll, 83, of Alexandria, entered eternal rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his residence.

Elwood Carroll was born June 12, 1936. He attended Louisiana College majoring in religious music before entering the U.S. Armed Forces. Elwood travelled with Armed Forces Entertainment as a singer entertaining the troops. He served as a church choir director in Louisiana Baptist churches for decades. He was employed by the Louisiana Tax Commission for many years until his retirement in 1999. Elwood also served as an England Authority Commissioner. An avid golfer, Elwood volunteered as a marshal at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for several years.

Elwood was a proud father and grandfather; he was excited about the arrival of his first great-grandchild this summer.

Elwood is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Clark Carroll; parents, Rodney and Rabie Carroll, and brother, Ralph Carroll.

Those left to cherish his memory include son, John Carroll (Mary) of Alexandria; daughter, Dr. Lori Carroll of Pineville; granddaughters, Dr. Megan Smalley (David) of Bossier City, Louisiana and Dr. Melanie Ribbeck (Bucky) of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Marvin Carroll (Eddie Jane) of Boyce, Wilmer Carroll (Elaine) of Kerrville, Texas, Lloyd Carroll of Freeport, Texas and Richard Carroll (Sheryl) of Lugoff, South Carolina; sisters, Marjorie Heard of San Antonio, Texas and Ruth Marchand (Alex) of Shreveport, Louisiana.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents of Canterbury House for their loving care and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 707 2nd St, Alexandria, LA 71301

To extend on-line condolences to the Carroll family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -