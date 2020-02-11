|
|
Rodney Elwood Carroll
Alexandria - Graveside services for Rodney Elwood Carroll will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February, 14, 2020, at Hemphill Star Cemetery in Boyce, Louisiana, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and resume on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Honorary pallbearers are Marvin Carroll, Wilmer Carroll, Lloyd Carroll and Richard Carroll.
Rodney Elwood Carroll, 83, of Alexandria, entered eternal rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his residence.
Elwood Carroll was born June 12, 1936. He attended Louisiana College majoring in religious music before entering the U.S. Armed Forces. Elwood travelled with Armed Forces Entertainment as a singer entertaining the troops. He served as a church choir director in Louisiana Baptist churches for decades. He was employed by the Louisiana Tax Commission for many years until his retirement in 1999. Elwood also served as an England Authority Commissioner. An avid golfer, Elwood volunteered as a marshal at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for several years.
Elwood was a proud father and grandfather; he was excited about the arrival of his first great-grandchild this summer.
Elwood is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Clark Carroll; parents, Rodney and Rabie Carroll, and brother, Ralph Carroll.
Those left to cherish his memory include son, John Carroll (Mary) of Alexandria; daughter, Dr. Lori Carroll of Pineville; granddaughters, Dr. Megan Smalley (David) of Bossier City, Louisiana and Dr. Melanie Ribbeck (Bucky) of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Marvin Carroll (Eddie Jane) of Boyce, Wilmer Carroll (Elaine) of Kerrville, Texas, Lloyd Carroll of Freeport, Texas and Richard Carroll (Sheryl) of Lugoff, South Carolina; sisters, Marjorie Heard of San Antonio, Texas and Ruth Marchand (Alex) of Shreveport, Louisiana.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents of Canterbury House for their loving care and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 707 2nd St, Alexandria, LA 71301
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020