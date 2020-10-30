1/
Ronald Glenn Plunkett
Ronald Glenn Plunkett

Pineville - July 12, 1960 - October 29, 2020

Ronald Glenn Plunkett was born and raised in Alexandria and graduated from Bolton High School in 1978. He was a resident of Pineville and passed away at the age of 60, at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Alexandria, after a year-long battle with ALS. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Irby Jackson Plunkett and Rita Plunkett and one brother, Steven Ray Plunkett.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include one sister, Debra Coyle and her husband, Lester, of Deville.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the ALS Association by visiting donate.als.org.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Plunkett family by visiting www.rushfh.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
