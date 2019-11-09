Services
Belledeau - Funeral services for Mr. Ronald "Cher" Paul Juneau will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Fifth Ward Baptist Church with Reverend Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be in St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Belledeau. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Juneau, a native of Belledeau, resident of Moreauville, departed this life on November 8, 2019 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Juneau, Jr and stepfather, Boyd "Bud" Humphries.

He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Navy aboard the USS Southerland. "Cher" proudly retired from Union Pacific after 43 years of service and was a member of Fifth Ward Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Judy Lemoine Juneau of Moreauville; one son, Matthew Juneau (Wendy); two daughters, Yvette Juneau (Buddy), Rhonda Juneau (Davie); mother, Carrie Juneau Humphries; two brothers, Steve Juneau, Don Humphries; nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Fifth Ward Baptist Church on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Monday until funeral service at 10:00 a.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Jennie Desselle, Tony Lopez, Dillon Juneau, Blaike Lopez, Holly Mayeux, Abbegale Maddox, Ethan Juneau, Connor Ducote, Gracie Desselle, Ashlyn Juneau, and Odette Desselle.

To extend online condolences to the Juneau family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
