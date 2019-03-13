Services
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
(570) 888-2368
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Park Gordon


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Park Gordon Obituary
Ronald Park Gordon

Towanda, PA - Ronald Park Gordon, 77, of Towanda, PA, formerly of Ridley Park, PA and the Elmhurst, NY area passed away on February 26, 2019 at the Towanda Personal Care Center. He was born October 1, 1941. He was a Veteran of the US Army.

Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc, 225 South Main St., Athens, PA is handling the arrangements. (For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com)
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now