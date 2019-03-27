Services
Funeral services for Roosevelt Coleman will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10am at St. James Memorial Catholic Church in Alexandria, La with Fr. John Brocato officiating. Viewing will begin at 8am before service followed by recitation of the rosary. Repast will follow immediately after funeral services at the church hall located directly behind the church, then interment at St. Paul cemetery in Cocoville, La under the direction of Gonzaque-Williams Mortuary.

Mr. Coleman, 84 was born August 21, 1934 in Alexandria, La to Alfred Sr. and Joanna Coleman. He entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Gloria Jackson Coleman, daughter Sheila Brown, grandson, Joshua Sampson, brothers Alfred Coleman Jr., Harry Coleman, and Joseph "Curley" Coleman, and sister Ruby Stafford.

Those to cherish his memory are his daughters, Alfreda(Mark) Sampson of Cloutierville, La, Charlotte(Maurice) Roque of Alexandria,La, his brother John Coleman of Houston, Tx., sisters Leslie Madison, Mary Coleman, Avery Coleman, and Carrie Byrd, all of Alexandria, La, and Julia Allen of Houston, Tx, grandchildren Anastasia, Brittiany, Joseph, Catherine, Mark Jr., Jerel, Delisia, Roosevelt, Elisia, Elizabeth, and Vincent, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Matthew Memorial Nursing home for their compassion and care. All donations of food can be sent to the Church hall at 8:30 am before service.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 27, 2019
