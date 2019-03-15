|
Rosa King
Pineville - Services for Rosa King will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville. Burial will be in Philadelphia Cemetery.
The family requests that visitation be observed Friday, March 15, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Mrs. King, 90, of Pineville passed from this life, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her residence.
During her working career she was a Registered Nurse working 35 years at Cabrini Hospital. She was an avid gardener both vegetables and flowers and took great joy in baking bread and sharing with family and friends. She was a member of Longview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband, Lynn King, the father of her children, James Arnold Crawford; parents, Roscoe and Clemintine Baham; brothers, Jessie Baham, Louis Baham; sisters, Eva Cupit, Elvira Deshotel and Zola Campbell.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Gary Crawford and wife, Sue, Jeff Crawford and wife, Judy; daughters, Gail Shepherd and husband, Ronald, Kathryn Bernard and husband, Gaylan, Paula Jenkins and husband, Allen.; sister, June B. Reeves; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Jenkins. Allen Dale Crawford, Jimmy Crawford, Lance Shepherd, Stephen Shepherd, Everett Corley, Derek Peart, and Luke Sayes
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 15, 2019