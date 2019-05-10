|
|
Rosa M. Jennings
Alexandria, LA - Services for Rosa M. Geystand Jennings will be at 2:00p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Robinson Family Mortuary, 1815 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA. Rev. Moses Roland will be officiating. Interment will be in Garden of Memories under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.
Rosa was born on February 15, 1937 to Katie and Joe Geystand of Cheneyville, LA. She was a housewife. She is preceded in death by four brothers: Earl Geystand, Willie Geystand, Joe Geystand, Jr., Otis Geystand and one sister: Ollie Dunlap.
Rosa leaves to cherish her memories her brother: Walter Geystand, sister: Bertha Walker of Alexandria, LA, a special great niece: Wendy Wilson Bell, special nephew; Willie Geystand, Jr., along with other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of The Summit.
Visitation will begin at 1:00p.m. at the Chapel.
Published in The Town Talk on May 10, 2019