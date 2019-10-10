|
|
Rose Marie Hemphill
Olla - Ms. Rose Marie Hemphill of Olla, Louisiana was received into heaven on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Rose was the wind beneath the wings of her family. The love and admiration she unconditionally gave her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends were a mighty force in their lives. Rose lifted everyone up with her smile, pleasant spirit, and sense of humor. Even those that had just met Rose were warmed by her presence and genuine personality. Rose was always ready and willing to help in any way she could for anyone in their time of need. She graduated from Jena high School, and Delta Business College. She spent her working career at Louisiana Pacific Corporation where she retired. She was a dedicated member of Pinehill Baptist Church for many years. She will be sorely missed by all, especially her family and many close friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons Terry Ranton of Olla, Louisiana, and Ricky Ranton, and wife Sally of Lafayette, Louisiana, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Richard Wayne Ranton, her second husband Kenneth Hemphill, one son Michael Todd Ranton, one grandson Cody Wayne Ranton, and one daughter-in-law Carol Roshto Ranton. She is also preceded by her brothers James Stevens, Grady Stevens, Harold Stevens, and Joe Paul Stevens.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Cass Ranton, Zach Ranton, Caleb Ganey, Clint Durham, John Stott, and Shane Lasiter. Honorary pallbearers will be David Lansdale, Paul Tullos, Lynn Duke, and David Earl Jones.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 02, 2019 at Pinehill Baptist Church in Olla, Louisiana starting at 5:00PM. Services will be held on Thursday, October 03, 2019, also at Pinehill Baptist Church at 1:00PM with Rev. Corey Fowler officiating.
Interment will follow in Urania Cemetery under direction of Kinner & Stevens Funeral Home of Jena, Louisiana.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019