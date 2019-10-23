|
|
Rosemary Bennet Waters
Austin, TX. - Rosemary Bennet Waters died peacefully on September 22, 2019 in Austin, TX. Born November 27, 1921 in Crossett, AR, to Ora Timm and Joel Blackwell Bennet, she grew up in Bastrop, LA, graduated from Bastrop High School, and attended Lousiana State University, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She was married to John W. Waters in 1939 and moved to Alexandria, LA, where she lived for more than 70 years. A committed member of her community, she was a member of the altar guild at St. James Episcopal Church, and was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, the Alexandria Golf and Country Club, and the Deep South Garden Club. Rosie, as her friends called her, was the life of every party and brought joy to everyone around her with her optimism, quick wit, and humor. She was a steadfast and caring friend and was devoted to her son, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Fay Bennet Walker, and her grandson, Michael Armstrong Waters. She is survived by her son, John Bennet Waters (Margaret), grandson, Bennet Waters (Jane), and granddaughter, Elizabeth Humphreys (Hunter), and six great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM at St. James Episcopal Church, Alexandria, LA, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 23, 2019