|
|
Roxie Davis
Alexandria, LA - Services for Roxie Davis will be at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, Alexandria, LA. Pastor Randy Harris will be officiating. Interment will be in Alexandria National Cemetery under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.
Mrs. Davis passed away on May 28, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband: Saul William Davis, daughter: Carolyn M. Davis, and grandson: Jeffery Roy Davis.
Roxie leaves to cherish her memories - her daughters: Helen Henderson and Christine Davis, sons: Williams Davis (Mary), Richard E. Davis (Gina), Roger Cloman (Martha), sister: Dessie Cloman, along with a host of grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church.
Published in The Town Talk on May 31, 2019