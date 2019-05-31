Services
Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
318-442-7300
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Triumph Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Triumph Baptist Church
Alexandria, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxie Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxie Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roxie Davis Obituary
Roxie Davis

Alexandria, LA - Services for Roxie Davis will be at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, Alexandria, LA. Pastor Randy Harris will be officiating. Interment will be in Alexandria National Cemetery under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.

Mrs. Davis passed away on May 28, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband: Saul William Davis, daughter: Carolyn M. Davis, and grandson: Jeffery Roy Davis.

Roxie leaves to cherish her memories - her daughters: Helen Henderson and Christine Davis, sons: Williams Davis (Mary), Richard E. Davis (Gina), Roger Cloman (Martha), sister: Dessie Cloman, along with a host of grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church.
Published in The Town Talk on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now