Roy Francis Walker, Sr.Alexandria - Mr. Roy Francis Walker, Sr., age 81, of Alexandria, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gallagher Funeral Home of Ball, Louisiana.Mr. Walker was a born in Sikes, Louisiana and resided in Alexandria, Louisiana for over 40 years. His accomplishments as a businessman and community leader included: Grand Knight, Our Lady of Prompt Succor Council, Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Fame Award, Scott Johnson Award for leadership and customer service, Ciba-Geigy Corporation, Quarter Century Award for over 25 years of service, Ciba-Geigy Corporation, President, Louisiana Ag Industries Association, Honoree State Senator, Louisiana State SenateHe was devoted to his family, faith and work life. A viewing will occur on Sunday 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Gallagher Funeral Home. His funeral service is Monday, July 6, at 2:00 pm at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Alexandria, Louisiana.Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his parents, George Edward Walker and Hazel Gregory Walker; brother, Carl Walker; sister, Mary Ruth Jordan; and brother-in-law, HV "Buddy" McClure.Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra Bramlet Walker; daughters, Melinda Walker McCully (Cris) and Jennifer Ann Walker; sons, George James Walker (Susan) and Roy Francis Walker, Jr. (Tina); sisters, Cathy McClure, Erlene Morman (Pat), Karen Crook (Mark); brother, Kenneth Walker (Vickie); grandchildren, Kaitlynn Walker, Reece Walker, Emma Walker, and Camille Walker.