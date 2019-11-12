Services
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
Pollock - Funeral services celebrating the life of Ruby Jean Rogers Funk will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, with Reverend Danny Aycock and Brother Derek Aycock officiating. Burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery, Pollock.

Visitation will be observed at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and resume on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve are Austin Longino, Derek Aycock, Devin Jones, Josh Terrell, Bobby Seals, Jr. and Landon Seals. Honorary pallbearers are Cecil Rogers, Austin Tyler and Nathan Scott.

Ruby Jean Rogers Funk, 71, of Pollock passed from this life on Monday, November 11, 2019, at her residence.

Maw Maw, as she was called by all who knew her, was a member of The Pentecostals of Pollock. She drove a school bus for Grant Parish Schools for 13 years. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Maw Maw was a loving, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friends who was deeply loved and will be dearly missed but forever remain in the hearts of those that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, of 47 years, Larry Ray Funk; grandson, David Langley; granddaughter, KayKay Seals; parents, Leonard, Sr. and Lillie White Rogers; brothers, Charles Rogers and Leonard "Jr." Rogers, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rebecca Seals and husband, Allen, Debbie Jones and husband, Greg and Monica Seals and husband, Bobby; grandchildren, Deanna Terrell, Jana Longino, Janie Aycock, Austin Tyler, Kelsy Jones, Nathan Scott and 6 bonus grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Cecil Rogers; sisters, Barbara Whitehead, Dolly West, Judy Turner and Elizabeth Aultz and numerous other family members and friends.

To extend online condolences to the Funk family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
