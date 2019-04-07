Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
(318) 640-1375
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2063 John King Service Road
Pineville, LA
Ruby Louise Kostel Fearon Obituary
Mrs. Ruby Louise Kostel Fearon

Boyce - Mrs. Ruby Louise Kostel Fearon, age 86, of Boyce, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Hilltop Nursing and Rehab Center in Pineville, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services for Mrs. Fearon will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2063 John King Service Road, Pineville, Louisiana with Reverend William Vogt officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Ball, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home. Visitation for Mrs. Fearon will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball, La.

Mrs. Fearon, a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She will forever be missed by those that knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Fearon; parents, Mitchell and Selma Kostel; son, Michael Fearon.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Scott (Ernest) of Boyce and Linda Megison (Wesley) of Bentley; a son, Douglas Fearon of Alexandria; four grandchildren, Joey Megison (Stacey), Leiah Findlay, Katherine Cox (Daniel) and Joshua Gillich (Britney) and eleven great-grandchildren, Logan, Jacob, Kaden, Peyton, Gabe, Michael, Georgia, Scarlet, Atlas, Jack and Aaliyah.

Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Fearon family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 7, 2019
