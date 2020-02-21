|
Ruby May Williamson
Hineston - Funeral services for Ruby May Dousay Williamson will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 in the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Hineston, Louisiana with Reverend Benji Rhames officiating. Committal service will follow in the Fellowship Methodist Cemetery, Hineston, Louisiana under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Ruby, 91, of Hineston, completed her earthly journey on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Health Center in Shreveport. She was born August 26, 1928 in Zimmerman to the union of Joseph "Henry" Dousay and Lydia Harrison Dousay. She lived her life loving the Lord, raising a family, helping anyone who was in need, and spreading happiness. Her days were filled with hard work, making quilts and having fun, especially with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and anyone who happened to stop by. She traveled with her father, Reverend Henry Dousay as a young girl, playing and singing for church services; she taught Sunday School for countless years, and was always around to help with the church's Christmas program and Vacation Bible School. Her sewing and craft-making were well known, especially the countless beautiful quilts she shared with so many family and friends.
Perhaps the best way to describe Ruby is through Proverbs 31:
"Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. …Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. She openeth her mouth with wisdom and in her tongue is the law of kindness. Her children arise up and call her blessed."
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lydia Dousay; and husband, Olen Williamson, brothers, Clarence, Donnie and John Dousay; sister, Myrtle Dousay York; grandson, Matthew Burroughs; and great grandson, Parker Luce.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are five daughters, Cathy Williamson of Lafayette, Carolyn (David) Burroughs of Haughton, Betty (Charles) Johnson of Shreveport, Barbara Bordelon of Hineston and Martha (Lamont) Lackman of Shreveport; two sons, Douglas (Nancy) Williamson of Hammond and Roger (Marylin) Williamson of Hineston; one sister, Bessie Allred of Boca Raton, Florida; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; along with a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers to serve will be Marc Williamson, Alan Williamson, Andy Lackman, Greg Hackney, Dakota Wiggins and Matt Luce.
Visitation will be held at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 p.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020.
