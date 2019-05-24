|
|
Russell Barnes
McKinney, TX - Russell Clay Barnes of McKinney, TX passed away suddenly on May 12, 2019 at the age of 78 years from cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joann Belgard Barnes. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Kimberly Barnes and Stephan Singleton, and Stephen and Lisa Barnes; his three grandchildren, André Barnes, Noelle Barnes and Meagan Singleton; and his siblings, Frances Barnes, Gerald Barnes and Linda Brown. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Zelma Barnes and his brother Richard Barnes.
An interment service will be held on June 1, 2019 at Forest Lawn in Pineville, LA.
Russell was retired from the United States Air Force where he served for 20 years. He also worked for Baker Hughes Inteq where he was a technical support specialist for 25 years. Russell was a great family man and loving father. He enjoyed playing golf, coaching children in football and basketball and woodworking. His family and friends will always remember him as a happy, kind and generous man.
Published in The Town Talk on May 24, 2019