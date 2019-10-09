|
|
Ruth Ann Sampson
Alexandria - Mrs. Ruth Ann Sampson, 69 of Alexandria passed away October 2, 2019 in Alexandria, Louisiana. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Saint James Catholic Church, 714 Winn Street, Alexandria, LA 71302. Visitation will begin at 8:30 am followed by Rosary Services at 10:30 am. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Moreauville, Louisiana. Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences may be left at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019