Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
For more information about
Ruth Sampson
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
714 Winn Street
Alexandria, LA
Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
714 Winn Street
Alexandria, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
714 Winn Street
Alexandria, LA
1950 - 2019
Ruth Ann Sampson Obituary
Alexandria - Mrs. Ruth Ann Sampson, 69 of Alexandria passed away October 2, 2019 in Alexandria, Louisiana. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Saint James Catholic Church, 714 Winn Street, Alexandria, LA 71302. Visitation will begin at 8:30 am followed by Rosary Services at 10:30 am. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Moreauville, Louisiana. Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences may be left at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
