Ruth Juanita NesSmith Cutts
Boyce - Funeral services for Ruth Juanita NesSmith Cutts was held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Wilda Baptist Church, Boyce, with Bros. Joey Rudisill and Johnny Miller officiating. Interment followed at Hemphill Star Cemetery, Boyce, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation was held at Wilda Baptist Church, Boyce, on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm; and resumed from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Cutts, 90, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Matthews Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Edgar Cutts; parents, Elander Burty NesSmith and Pearl Harper NesSmith; two sisters, Marie Welch and Loree Stokes; three brothers, L.J. NesSmith, Huey and Dewey NesSmith.
She was a homemaker, excellent gardener, enjoyed her needlework, was a master quilter and she shared all this with everyone.
Mrs Cutts is survived by one brother, J.L. NesSmith; son, Donald Wayne Cutts and wife Gail; daughter, Mildred Elaine Cutts Glover and husband, Larry; three grandchildren, Jennifer Cutts Lasyone and husband Chris, Jeffery Cutts and wife Trish, and Karen Mills Flaugher and husband Edward; seven great grandchildren, Katlin Cutts, Morgan, Ethan and Gracie Lasyone, Trevor, Colton and Wyatt Cutts; one great great grandchild, Adalyn Cutts; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Jeffery Cutts, Chris Lasyone, Ethan Lasyone, Tim NesSmith, Jan NesSmith and Justin Cutts.
Published in The Town Talk on June 9, 2019